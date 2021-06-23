Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali unfollow all friends on Instagram

Pakistani celebrity couple Hina Altaf and husband Aagha Ali have suddenly unfollowed all the friends from their Instagram handles.



Hina and Aagha, who are active social media users, were following some close friends, fellow showbiz stars and family members.

They have not disclosed any reason to unfollow people on the Facebook-owned app, however, the move has left their millions of followers shocked.

Meanwhile, the Judaai actress is followed by 6 million while Aagha is followed by one million followers on photo-video sharing platform.