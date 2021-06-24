Khloe Kardashian shares stunning gym selfie to show Tristan Thompson what he lost

Khloe Kardashian teased her ex-beau Tristan Thompson with her stunning gym photo, looking fitness diva while working out to Olivia Rodrigo's breakup track 'Happier'.

The 36-year-old reality star showcased her killer curves in a new selfie amid news that she and Tristan have called it quits.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star put her fitness on display in tight-fitting workout gear for the picture during workout session at home gym.

In the background, Olivia Rodrigo's song Happier could be heard playing, with the poignant lyrics: 'She's beautiful/She looks kind/She probably gives you butterflies.'



The reality star chose a sweet song to apparently describe her feelings for her ex after recent split with him as the chorus of the song included some meaningful lines: "Oh, I hope you're happy / But not like how you were with me / I'm selfish, I know, I can't let you go / So find someone great, but don't find no one better / I hope you're happy, but don't be happier."



There were reports that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had broken up 'a few weeks ago.' A media outlet exclusively revealed how the professional basketball player disappeared into a bedroom with three women at a house party in Bel Air over the weekend. Lawyers for Thompson have since denied the claims.