Jennifer Aniston talks about plans of marriage in the near future

Hollywood’s leading lady Jennifer Aniston is wearing her heart on her sleeve regarding her future matrimonial prospects.



During a chat with People magazine, the Friends actor, 52, spoke about her previous failed marriages with actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux and shed light on her plans of settling down or not.

“No. Absolutely no. I’m going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That’s the way I would prefer it,” said The Morning Show actor about the idea of online dating.

Speaking about whether or not she wishes to get married, Aniston said: “Oh God, I don’t know. It’s not on my radar. I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That’s all we should hope for. It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents.”

Opening up about the media scrutiny that she had to face over her love life over the years, Aniston said: "Self-awareness is key. I've really gotten a lot out of therapy. Just being a public person, there's a lot of amazing things that come with that. But there's also a lot of tough stuff, because we're only human, and we tend to walk around with bulls-eyes on our heads."

"Sometimes you can't help family members or people sending stuff over going, 'What is this? You're having a baby? Are you getting married?' It's like, 'Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?'" she said.