Thursday Jun 24 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's hefty cost of Frogmore Cottage repair laid bare

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Frogmore Cottage housed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after they moved out of the Kensington Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to pay a hefty sum of money for the repairing of Frogmore Cottage before they could move in before Archie's birth. As revealed in a new report, the renovations on the Sussexes' UK-based home caused them to pay $3.3million. 

"The payment covers all their current obligations," Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, confirmed to reporters on Wednesday at the launch of an annual report into the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant that finances the royal family's public duties.

"We are confident that it represents a good outcome," added Stevens about the payment, which Harry and Meghan made as part of their plans to become financially independent following their decision to exit the royal family in March 2020.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a substantial contribution to the Sovereign Grant that covered the refurbishment costs of Frogmore Cottage," Stevens added.

"It should also be remembered that this payment has come in the current year at a time where our supplementary income has reduced dramatically," he continued in reference to the 53% fall in tourism-related finances experienced by the royal household as a result of the COVID pandemic. "[Harry and Meghan's payment] has helped to offset the reduction that we would have seen."

Frogmore Cottage housed Meghan and Harry when they lived in the UK, after moving out of the Kensington Palace. After announcing their departure, the couple paid five month's rent on the property before providing the lump sum of $3.3 million and moving to Montecito, California.

