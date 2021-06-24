Viola Davis, Julius Tennon mark 18th wedding anniversary

Viola Davis rang in her 18th wedding anniversary with her husband Julius Tennon.

Taking to Instagram, the Academy Award winner shared an adorable snap with her hubby in the backseat of a classic convertible.

"Happy 18th Anniversary to the love of my life!! Love you Julius," Davis wrote in the caption.

The duo had tied the knot on June 2003 and welcomed their daughter Genesis in 2011 via adoption.

The Ma Rainey's Black Bottom star is also a stepmother to the Dazed and Confused actor’s two children from his former relationships.

