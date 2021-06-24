 
Thursday Jun 24 2021
Travis Barker supports Blink-182 band mate Mark Hoppus after cancer news

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Travis Barker is extending all the love and support to his fellow Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus.

The star, who is dating Kourtney Kardashian, spoke to E! News sharing that he is present to support the bass guitarist and singer, who revealed he is suffering from cancer.

"Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can't wait for us to play together again soon," he said.

The band’s bassist and singer announced the sad news on his social media, saying that while he is fearful, he also feels blessed to be in the hands of ‘incredible’ doctors.

"I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” he shared.

The singer said he has been undergoing chemo since the past three months and still has "months of treatment ahead of me, but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future Love to you all." 

