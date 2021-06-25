 
David Schwimmer's ex breaks silence on his 'crush' on Jennifer Aniston during 'Friends'

Natalie Imbruglia addressed the concerns that Schwimmer had feelings for Aniston while he was dating her
David Schwimmer admitted on Friends reunion that he had a massive crush on Jennifer Aniston during the years they were shooting for the show. 

The actor's ex-girlfriend Natalie Imbruglia reacted to the confession during a recent appearance on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show.

She addressed the concerns that Schwimmer had feelings for Aniston while he was dating her, when the host Kyle Sandilands asked him, "Were you wondering if there was a crossover?"

Imbruglia replied, "I thought that too," she added. "No, I'm joking."

When asked what seasons of Friends she and Schwimmer were dating, Imbruglia said, "It was such a long time ago, I don't remember."

"I do remember being on the set and I remember everybody being lovely and really, really nice," the star continued. 

"I wasn't paying attention to whether they were giving each other 'little looks' over my shoulder. I don't know if that was happening. I'm okay with whatever happened back then. It was a long time ago," she added. 

