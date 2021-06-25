 
Friday Jun 25 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ OST crosses 100 million views on YouTube

MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat soundtrack has crossed 100 million views on YouTube, becoming the first-ever Pakistani OST to reach the mark.

Khuda Aur Mohabbat OST, sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Nish Asher, was premiered on January 29, 2021.

The painful and heartwarming song of the play has enchanted the audience in a way they will never forget.

Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's magical voice with Naveed Nowshad's composition, Qamar Nowshad's poetry and Nish Asher's voice is now speaking on everyone's lips.

The drama serial has also smashed several YouTube records and become the first Pakistani drama to cross 60 million views on just its first episode.

Pakistani stars Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz essay the leading roles in the drama serial.

Apart from this, Javed Sheikh, Usman Pirzada, Rubina Ashraf, Sunita Marshall, actress Tobia Siddiqui, Asma Abbas, Hina Bayat, Sami Pasha, Wasim Abbas, Sohail Sameer, Junaid Khan and Mirza Zain Baig have also shown their exceptional acting prowess in the blockbuster show. 

