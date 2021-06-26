Queen spotted heading to Prince Harry's residence moments after he arrives in UK: report

Queen Elizabeth reportedly made a surprise visit to Frogmore Cottage to see Prince Harry minutes after he arrived at his former home ahead of unveiling a statue of his late mother Princess Diana.



The monarch was spotted heading to the Duke of Sussex soon after he entered his UK residence, which is located close to Windsor Castle, on Wednesday.

The Duke of Sussex, who has arrived alone in UK on Wednesday, will attend a statue unveiling of his late mother Princess Diana at Kensington Palace on Thursday (July 1).

The 95-year-old is understood to be keen to speak to her grandson and act as a “peacemaker” in the wake of recent crisis within the family.

The Queen's reported move is being considered very crucial in the present circumstances. No sooner had Harry been driven from Heathrow to Frogmore Cottage his grandmother was on her way down. The two would have plenty to talk about.

Some royal watchers are also anticipating Harry's meeting with his elder brother Prince William. The two royals have had a tense relationship in recent years.

Meghan Markle - The Duchess of Sussex - has not joined her husband for the trip and remained at Montecito home to care for their two-year-old son Archie Harrison and newborn daughter Lili.

Prince Harry, who touched down at Heathrow's Terminal on Thursday, will quarantine for five days before he is given the all clear to attend the event next week.