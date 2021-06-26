 
Saturday Jun 26 2021
Angira Dhar, Anand Tiwari tie the knot in secrecy

Bollywood actress Angira Dhar and filmmaker Anand Tiwari have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony recently and revealed it on social media on Friday.

Angira Dhar took to Instagram and disclosed that she got married to her Love Per Square Foot director Anand Tiwari in April.

Sharing photos from their wedding, the 33-year-old actress said “On 30-04-2021 Anand and I sealed our friendship into a marriage in the presence of our family, closest friends and god as our witness.”

She continued “With life slowly unlocking around us.. we wanted to unlock this happiness with you!”

Anand Tiwari also took to photo-video sharing platform and posted the same picture with the same caption.

He said “On 30-04-21 Angira and I sealed our friendship into a marriage, with our family, closest friends and God as our witness. With life slowly unlocking around us, we wanted to unlock this happiness with you.”

Fans and fellow B-town stars showered love on the newlywed couple and congratulated them.

