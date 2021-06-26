Malaika Arora shares a cosy photo with beau Arjun Kapoor to wish him on birthday

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora shared a sweet birthday note for her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor as he turned 36 on Saturday, calling him her ‘sunshine’.

The Dabangg actress turned to Instagram and shared a cosy photo with her beau to wish him a very happy birthday.

Malaika wrote “Happy birthday my sunshine…. @arjunkapoor” followed by a heart emoji.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.



Commenting on the photo, Sonam Kapoor dropped numerous heart emojis.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a couple of years, but the two made their romance public in 2019 on Arjun's 34th birthday via an Instagram post.