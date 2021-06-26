 
Saturday Jun 26 2021
Lawyers address Britney Spears' 'bizarre' conservatorship

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

Lawyers address Britney Spears’ ‘bizarre’ conservatorship

Legal representatives recently got candid about the bizarre nature of Britney Spears’ conservatorship.

The claim has been made by the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, Neama Rahmani.

During her interview with Fox News she claimed, “This is totally abnormal because it is very strange for someone who is young, who is successful [to be] in conservatorship. So these things rarely happen. She can't get married unless [the] conservator allows her to get married.”

Ms. Rahmani even addressed the IUD uproar and admitted, “There's no HIPAA violation because [conservators] have complete and total control over medical decisions.”

“Normally you don't have young people like this under conservatorship when you're talking about marriage issues,” hence “all this is just really strange and rare and uncommon.”

“I mean, this whole conservatorship that Britney is under is bizarre. It rarely, if ever happens [at such a young age]. She's a successful performer. She can clearly take care of herself. So the fact that she's under conservatorship period is very strange.”

