Showbiz
Sunday Jun 27 2021
Ayeza Khan makes Mahira Khan 'teary-eyed'

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan made superstar Mahira Khan 'teary-eyed' with her heartfelt Instagram post as the latter completed 10 years in showbiz.

Ayeza Khan took to Instagram and shared a lengthy post to pay a rich tribute to Mahira, saying, "You are and will always be our heroine!”

The Mehar Posh actress wrote, “Can’t believe it’s been ten years for you, Mahira, and you’re still on top. That’s because you have entertained us on such a high level with your art, project after project. From your great films to your blockbuster dramas, you have made us all proud, representing us internationally and we are quite fortunate to have you.”

“For this reason, I wanted to pay my respect to you, in my upcoming project, portraying also you amongst some of the greatest legends.”

Ayeza further said, “To me, you are not only a friend but an idol, a living legend, who I have looked up to from the day we first met. Thank you for everything. Congratulations on all these years and I wish you all the best for the future. You are and will always be our heroine! All Love @mahirahkhan.”

Commenting on the post, Mahira said “Oh my love… you have made me teary eyed. And this, your post, it doesn’t say as much about me as it does about YOU. So much love.. I’m humbled. Yours x @ayezakhan.ak.”

