Sunday Jun 27, 2021

Kelly Clarkson wins two awards for Daytime Emmys

Singer and TV show host Kelly Clarkson recently turned to social media and celebrated the success of her show after snagging two awards.

The news was announced on the Instagram page of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

For those unversed, the singer managed to beat The Ellen Show for both coveted titles and now has two Daytime Emmys for both Outstanding talk Show and Outstanding Talk Show Host.

On the work front, the Daily Mail reports Clarkson is set to take over Ellen DeGeneres’ prime time slot starting from 2022.

