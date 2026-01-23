Mel B’s ex-husband speaks out on Beckham family drama

The Beckham family drama has taken another twist after Jimmy Gulzar, former husband of Melanie Brown, spoke out on Instagram about Victoria and David Beckham.

The 51-year-old dancer claimed that the couple forgot Brooklyn Beckham’s birthday, posting a message recalling a tattoo party and writing, “So much fun, but nothing in your book or docu bout it. How come?”

Gulzar and Mel B were married for almost two years and share one daughter, Phoenix.

However, his dramatic post came right after Brooklyn opened up earlier this week, saying that his mother hijacked his first dance with his wife at their wedding, leaving him embarrassed in front of 500 guests.

The 26-year-old model said that Marc Anthony called him on stage and then Victoria joined him for a dance which he described was “very inappropriate.”

His wife left the room crying, and Brooklyn felt completely embarrassed.

DJ Fat Tony, who was at the wedding, later clarified on This Morning that nothing extreme happened and explained that the awkwardness only came from timing.

Marc Anthony asked Victoria to join the stage for a Latin-style dance which left Brooklyn surprised while his wife decided to step aside.

The incident, moreover, sparked massive buzz and conversation among Beckhams fans, with some of them debating what exactly happened at the wedding.