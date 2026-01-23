 
Geo News

Mel B's ex-husband speaks out on Beckham family drama

Jimmy Gulzar and Mel B were married for two years and share one daughter, Phoenix

By
Hina Ali
|

January 23, 2026

Mel B’s ex-husband speaks out on Beckham family drama
Mel B’s ex-husband speaks out on Beckham family drama

The Beckham family drama has taken another twist after Jimmy Gulzar, former husband of Melanie Brown, spoke out on Instagram about Victoria and David Beckham.

The 51-year-old dancer claimed that the couple forgot Brooklyn Beckham’s birthday, posting a message recalling a tattoo party and writing, “So much fun, but nothing in your book or docu bout it. How come?”

Gulzar and Mel B were married for almost two years and share one daughter, Phoenix.

However, his dramatic post came right after Brooklyn opened up earlier this week, saying that his mother hijacked his first dance with his wife at their wedding, leaving him embarrassed in front of 500 guests.

The 26-year-old model said that Marc Anthony called him on stage and then Victoria joined him for a dance which he described was “very inappropriate.”

His wife left the room crying, and Brooklyn felt completely embarrassed.

DJ Fat Tony, who was at the wedding, later clarified on This Morning that nothing extreme happened and explained that the awkwardness only came from timing.

Marc Anthony asked Victoria to join the stage for a Latin-style dance which left Brooklyn surprised while his wife decided to step aside.

The incident, moreover, sparked massive buzz and conversation among Beckhams fans, with some of them debating what exactly happened at the wedding.

Harry Styles gets candid on witnessing historical event while travelling
Harry Styles gets candid on witnessing historical event while travelling
Victoria Beckham takes subtle jab at Brooklyn Beckham amid rift
Victoria Beckham takes subtle jab at Brooklyn Beckham amid rift
Elizabeth Hurley tears up during ‘helpless' trial against privacy invasion
Elizabeth Hurley tears up during ‘helpless' trial against privacy invasion
How Oscar-nominated ‘Bugonia' designed to help Emma Stone get into character
How Oscar-nominated ‘Bugonia' designed to help Emma Stone get into character
Gracie Abrams drops first snippet of unreleased song amid new album buzz
Gracie Abrams drops first snippet of unreleased song amid new album buzz
Hilary Duff daughter joins fans in questioning ‘A Cinderella Story' iconic mask
Hilary Duff daughter joins fans in questioning ‘A Cinderella Story' iconic mask
Kylie Kelce's daughter barges into podcast after 'Uncle Trav' shoutout
Kylie Kelce's daughter barges into podcast after 'Uncle Trav' shoutout
Blake Lively faces new twist in lawsuit after alleged weight messages surface
Blake Lively faces new twist in lawsuit after alleged weight messages surface