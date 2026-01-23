Justin Baldoni slammed over leaked creepy Britney Spears remark

Justin Baldoni is back in the spotlight after newly released text messages revealed an uncomfortable comment he allegedly made about Britney Spears during filming of It Ends With Us.

The texts, shared between Blake Lively and her co-star Jenny Slate, showed the actresses talking about their admiration for Britney.

Lively wrote that they were discussing how strong and talented the pop star is at such age when Baldoni suddenly jumped into the conversation and reportedly said that “same,” laughed and then rolled his eyes.

The situation took both of the actress by complete surprise and they looked at the actor and director in complete silence.

The inappropriate moment clearly didn’t sit well with them, as Slate later replied that incidents like this made her completely shut down because she did not want to invite any more comments from him.

While facing such things herself and understanding what exactly is happening, Lively agreed and called his actions very alarming.

While those texts include other moments that raised major concerns, this Britney Spears remark sparked buzz online than ever.

Many readers described it as awkward and unnecessary, especially since the discussion was not meant in a sexual way.