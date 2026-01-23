Harry Styles reveals second choice for album title 'Kiss All The Time'

Harry Styles sheds light on alternative titles for 'Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally' in new interview

Harry Styles caused quite a stir with his album title, Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally, and he is finally breaking down what it means to him.

The 31-year-old singer shared that the title came quite naturally to him, and explained using the analogy, “You could say it’s like ‘drink water all the time. But you’re gonna have to pee occasionally.”

The Fine Line hitmaker continued, “You can have a break from kissing, but you could also drink water while you’re peeing. It’s kind of optional. The idea is that you can take a break from kissing to disco,” in conversation with Greg James on BBC Radio 1.

When James asked if that was the alternative title the One Direction alum had in mind, he continued jokingly, “yeah, yeah it was, but pee doesn’t translate well globally,” so he had to go with the finalised title.

In the same interview, the Watermelon Sugar High singer shared the backstory to his viral pictures at Pope Leo XIV’s announcement in March, 2025.

Styles revealed that he was getting a haircut when he started hearing chants about the Pope’s election, and thought it would be interesting to walk there since he was close by.