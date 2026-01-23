Kate Hudson reveals how she celebrated Oscar nomination

Kate Hudson marked her latest career milestone with only coffee and family.

The actress who earned a Best Actress nomination for her role in Song Sung Blue revealed that she learned the news early in the morning with her daughter Rani Rose by her side.

“It was dark, and my daughter was like, ‘What is happening?’” Hudson recalled in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I got to celebrate with my baby girl and it was just wonderful.”

Soon after, her famous family including mom Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell and siblings Oliver and Wyatt Hudson joined her at home to toast the achievement.

Hudson described the gathering as a moment of gratitude.

“My family came over for coffee, and we just sat and talked about how lucky we all are to be in this business and how extraordinary it is,” she said.

Their group chat, she added, went ‘crazy’ with emojis when her name was announced.

In Craig Brewer-directed Song Sung Blue Hudson stars as Claire “Thunder” Sardina, a singer-songwriter performing alongside her husband Mike “Lightning” (played by Hugh Jackman) in a Neil Diamond tribute band.

The nomination places her in a competitive Best Actress category alongside Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), and Emma Stone (Bugonia).

This marks Hudson’s second Oscar nomination which has come 25 years after her breakout role as Penny Lane in Almost Famous.

Reflecting on the difference she explained, “I was so young. My career started at 20 and I never stopped working. I was so lucky. And to get all of that sort of critical acclaim so early in my career was like having a really wild, huge invitation to the party… you just kind of feel it differently. You sit in it. You appreciate it.”

Hudson emphasized that the recognition belongs to the entire Song Sung Blue team.

“This morning, to me, is shared with every single person that I worked with on that film, from our grips and our camera operator to Hugh Jackman. We were a team. And you really think about all of the work that goes into making a movie, and so it’s just beautiful.”