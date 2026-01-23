‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery left shocked after surprise chart domination

Joe Keery is still trying to wrap his head around the sudden success of his song End of Beginning.

The track was released back in 2024 under his music name Djo but it only recently started topping the charts in countries like the UK, Sweden, Italy, Greece and Indonesia.

The timing surprised the 33-year-old actor, especially saying his final goodbye to Stranger Things which ended on New Year’s Eve.

While speaking on The Graham Norton Show, Joe admitted, “It is crazy. I am shocked and confused about the whole thing. Hearing it in a taxi was cool, and I knew it was big when my grandma asked me about it!”

Finishing the globally hit series, which was directed by the Duffer Brothers, has been emotional for him.

However, he said that waking up on New Year’s Day made it real that the series was over now,“Wow, that’s the end of an era. It is so finite and done, which is bittersweet.”

For the unversed, the actor revealed that he wrote and recorded the song during breaks on set. He also shared that the song then became about gratitude for all those people in his life.

Joey Keey also praised his co-star Winona Ryder for giving him the inspiration which helped him to start working on rare music.