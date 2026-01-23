Harry Styles gets candid on witnessing historical event while travelling

Harry Styles explains paparazzi shot which went viral on social media

Harry Styles broke down his infamous paparazzi photos from this year during a recent interview in promotion of his upcoming album, Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally.

The 31-year-old singer was asked how he came to be at the site of Pope Leo XIV’s election at the Vatican in March, 2025.

The One Direction alum laughed, recalling the funny story behind the scenes and told Greg James, the host at BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show, that he was simply getting a haircut when the significant event took place at a walking distance from him.

"I just heard all these people start shouting: ‘Habemus papam, habemus papam’ (‘we have a pope’), and people just running down the street. So the guy cutting my hair, stopped cutting my hair, and he was like: ‘Habemus papam, there’s a new pope, there’s a new pope’, so then we finished up, and then I was like: ‘Oh, I’m like, five minutes’ walk (from history)’, so I walked over there. It was wild," shared the Falling hitmaker.

Styles was photographed among the crowd wearing a hat which read, "techno is my boyfriend".

The Fine Line singer is set to release his fourth studio album on March 6, and start the companion tour Together, Together, in May.