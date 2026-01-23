Jana Duggar welcomes first child with husband Stephen Wissmann

Jana Duggar is officially a mom!

The 19 Kids and Counting star and her husband Stephen Wissmann announced the birth of their first child, son Archie Gerald Wissmann, who arrived on December 30, 2025.

The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post on January 23, writing, “Archie Gerald Wissmann arrived on December 30, 2025, and our hearts have been completely changed. We’re soaking in these early days, full of love, wonder, and so much gratitude.”

Jana and Stephen tied the knot in August 2024 in Arkansas in front of 500 guests.

Just a year later, they revealed their pregnancy with a series of photos showing off Jana’s baby bump and expressed excitement about the new chapter ahead.

Family support has been abundant.

Jana’s sister Jessa Duggar Seewald celebrated the news of her pregnancy last summer, joking on Instagram that she couldn’t wait to be the “favorite auntie.”

With Jana’s many sisters including Jill, Joy-Anna, Jinger, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn and Josie Duggar plus seven sisters-in-law, the competition for that title is fierce.

Jana herself playfully acknowledged it, commenting: “I think there are several aunts competing for that title.”