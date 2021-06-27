 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran releases new video for fans after 'Bad Habits'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

Ed Sheeran releases new video for fans after Bad Habits

Ed Sheeran on Saturday said he is glad to see the response his new song "Bad Habits" has received.

Taking to Instagram, the British singer released a video for millions of his fans. 

"So glad you guys love the song as much as I do. I haven’t felt this much fan love on a first single before, so I’m over the moon you dig it. More announcements coming soon but for now enjoy ya weekend and bad habits out now," he wrote.

Ed Sheeran releases new video for fans after Bad Habits

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran sang the song on his TikTok Live show, requesting his fans to "Keep streaming, sharing and downloading" "Bad Habits".

