Ed Sheeran releases new video for fans after 'Bad Habits'

Ed Sheeran on Saturday said he is glad to see the response his new song "Bad Habits" has received.

Taking to Instagram, the British singer released a video for millions of his fans.

"So glad you guys love the song as much as I do. I haven’t felt this much fan love on a first single before, so I’m over the moon you dig it. More announcements coming soon but for now enjoy ya weekend and bad habits out now," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran sang the song on his TikTok Live show, requesting his fans to "Keep streaming, sharing and downloading" "Bad Habits".