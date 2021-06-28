BET Awards 2021: Complete list of winners

The BET Awards 2021 honoured the biggest Black stars in the music industry during a glitzy ceremony hosted by Taraji P. Henson on Sunday.

Among the people who took home the coveted award are Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R and Lil Baby.

See the full list of winners of the BET Award here:

Album of the Year



After Hours — The Weeknd

Blame It On Baby — DaBaby

Good News — Megan Thee Stallion

WINNER: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan

King's Disease — Nas

Ungodly Hour — Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion — "Wap"

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch — "Rockstar"

DJ Khaled Ft. Drake — "Popstar"

Jack Harlow Ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne — "Whats Poppin (Remix)"

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby — "Cry Baby"

Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby — "For The Night"

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

Beyoncé

WINNER: H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best New Artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

WINNER: Giveon

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

WINNER: Silk Sonic

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Latto

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

WINNER: Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Bebe Winans — "In Jesus Name"

Cece Winans — "Never Lost"

H.E.R. — "Hold Us Together"

Kirk Franklin — "Strong God"

Marvin Sapp — "Thank You For It All"

Tamela Mann — "Touch From You"

BET Her Award

Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid — "So Done"

Brandy Ft. Chance The Rapper — "Baby Mama"

Bri Steves — "Anti Queen"

Chloe X Halle — "Baby Girl"

Ciara Ft. Ester Dean — "Rooted"

WINNER: SZA — "Good Days"

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (Uk)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (Uk)

Youssoupha (France)

Viewer's Choice Award

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion — "Wap"

Chris Brown & Young Thug — "Go Crazy"

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch — "Rockstar"

DJ Khaled Ft. Drake — "Popstar"

Drake Ft. Lil Durk — "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Lil Baby — "The Bigger Picture"

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé — "Savage (Remix)"

Silk Sonic — "Leave The Door Open"

Video of the Year

Cardi B — "Up"

WINNER: Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion — "Wap"

Chloe X Halle — "Do It"

Chris Brown & Young Thug — "Go Crazy"

Drake Ft. Lil Durk — "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Silk Sonic — "Leave The Door Open"

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best Movie

Coming 2 America

Judas And The Black Messiah

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

One Night In Miami

Soul

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actress

WINNER: Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best Actor

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A'ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the Year Award

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry