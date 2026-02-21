Hilary Duff gives insights how she embraces confidence in late 30s

Former teen queen Hilary Duff is done whispering – especially about her intimate life.

In a refreshingly candid chat with the Los Angeles Times, the 38+year-old singer, who’s promoting her new album luck… or something, admitted what plenty of women might think but rarely say out loud.

"I finally feel like I know a lot about s*x," said Duf. “My whole 20s, sex was not always enjoyable — it was so much to figure out. Now I finally understand it. Maybe that’s a female thing, but I’m not ready to be put out to pasture."

Translation? Confidence looks good on her.

The album – her first in a decade – was largely written with husband and producer Matthew Koma. It dives into love, growth, and yes, s*x. Case in point: the cheeky single Roommates where she sings, "I only want the beginning, I don't want the end / Want the part where you say, 'Goddamn' / Back of the dive bar, giving you head /Then sneak home late, wake up your roommates."

But it’s not all playful nostalgia. During an appearance on CBS Mornings, Duff confirmed that the emotional track We Don’t Talk is about her estrangement from sister Hailey Duff.

"It's definitely about my sister and just absolutely the most lonely part of my existence. It's not having my sister in my life at the moment, and I really struggled with thinking about including that on the record," said Duff.

At 38, Duff is embracing every chapter – awkward twenties, complicated family ties, and all.

And for aging? “I’m only 38! Just because you’ve known me since I was 9… When do I start getting the discounts?"