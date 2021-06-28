 
Monday Jun 28 2021
Madhuri Dixit dance video on iconic ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ goes viral

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit recreated fellow B-town actress Raveena Tandon’s iconic dance number Tip Tip Barsa Paani, and the dance video has gone viral on social media.

Madhuri set the dance floor on fire with her killer moves in the latest episode of Dance Deewane 3.

The video of Madhuri’s dance is doing rounds on the internet and has won the hearts of the fans.

In the video, the Koyla actress can be seen grooving to Raveena’s dance song Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

Raveena recently appeared in Dance Deewane 3, where Madhuri is one of the judges of the show.

The original Tip Tip Barsa Paani was part of 1994 film Mohra, starring Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Raveena Tandon.

