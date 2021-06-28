Ed Sheeran drops major surprise on Taylor Swift's album Red

Ed Sheeran gave Taylor Swift fans a major surprise when he spilled a secret.

Taylor was set to release the updated version of her re-recorded album Red and many were wondering about its progress.

Speaking on an interview The Official Big Top 40, the A Team hit-maker revealed that he had re-recorded his, Taylor’s collaborative song Everything Has Changed.

The revelation unfolded when he was asked the big question "I've already done it," he confirmed with a smile.

"I've already recorded it. Taylor's got a few surprises in store for you, I'll say that."

This comes after it was speculated that the duo wrote one song for Red which did not make to the album but could be released in its updated version.