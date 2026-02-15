Harper Beckham reaches out to Brooklyn as Cruz's plea goes unheard amid feud

Brooklyn Beckham receives new olive branch from his family after cutting them off

Harper Beckham sent a message of love to her estranged brother Brooklyn Beckham on Valentine’s Day amid the ongoing family feud.

The 14-year-old followed her elder brother Cruz, 20, in trying to make attempts towards reconciliation with Brooklyn, 26, as she shared an adorable tribute to all her brothers on February 14.

Harper took to Instagram on Saturday and dedicated the day to her siblings, sharing a sweet picture from their childhood, writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day to the best big brothers in the whole wide world.”

Their mother, Victoria Beckham reposted the Story on her account with a big red heart emoji.

While Brooklyn did not respond to his sister’s message, Harper had her dad David Beckham helping her out with her Galentine’s plans.

In another clip shared on the Spice Girl alum’s account, David was seen in the kitchen where he shared that he was attempting to make a rose-shaped strawberry from a video he saw on Instagram.

“Daddy and @harperbeckham busy in the kitchen this Valentine’s Day,” Victoria captioned the video which showed the duo making chocolate covered strawberries.

Brooklyn did not share a Valentine’s Day post after ignoring his brother Cruz’s subtle attempt at reconciliation.

Cruz previously shared a nostalgic snap with all his brothers including the chef, but he turned a deaf ear to it and shared an unrelated update on social media.