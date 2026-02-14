Stephen Amell joins ‘Baywatch' reboot as David Hasselhoff's on-screen son

Stephen Amell is widely known for his work in ‘Suits LA’ and ‘Arrow’

Stephen Amell is heading from the courtroom to the shoreline.

The Suits LA star has been tapped to lead Fox and Fremantle’s upcoming Baywatch reboot by taking on the role of Hobie Buchannon, the son of David Hasselhoff’s iconic character, Mitch.

Executive producer and showrunner Matt Nix praised Amell’s casting, saying, “From the first conversation, Stephen Amell brought exactly what this new chapter of Baywatch demands: heart, intensity, and that undeniable hero energy. He’s the kind of lead who can sprint into danger, carry the emotional weight, and still make it feel fun.”

In the reboot, Hobie, once the rebellious teen played by Jeremy Jackson in the original series, is now all grown up and serving as a Baywatch captain.

His life takes an unexpected turn when Charlie, the daughter he never knew, arrives determined to carry on the Buchannon family legacy and join the lifeguard ranks alongside her father.

Production is set to begin this spring at Venice Beach in Los Angeles and on the Fox Studio Lot in Century City, with the series slated to premiere during the 2026–2027 season, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

The original Baywatch, which debuted in 1989, became the most-watched show in the world, airing in over 200 countries and reaching more than a billion viewers weekly at its peak.

It not only cemented Hasselhoff’s place in pop culture but also launched the careers of Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra, Jason Momoa, and Yasmine Bleeth.

According to producers, the reboot will “celebrate the franchise’s enduring legacy, while re-energizing it for today’s global audience.”

The series is co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Fremantle, with Nix serving as showrunner alongside executive producers McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto, and Mike Horowitz.

McG will direct the premiere episode.