Justin Bieber, Hailey launch new collaboration after surviving split rumours

Hailey Bieber and husband Justin give fans relationship goals with latest move

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber are together and thriving against all controversies and speculations regarding the troubles in their marriage.

The 31-year-old singer and the supermodel, 29, have even expanded their partnership to a creative avenue and the couple came together for their new project.

As the Daisies hitmaker gears up to launch his much-hyped fashion brand, SKYLRK, he chose none other than his model wife to be the leading faces of the brand.

Justin launched the first collection on Friday, February 13, and Hailey was the model for the pictures.

The collection is also a loving tribute to Hailey who helped her husband in creating the pieces, and are called HB Hooded Leather Jacket and the HB Leather Jacket after the Rhode founder.

The couple’s collaboration launch comes after Hailey recently paid tribute to Justin as a father, during an event in Australia.

Speaking about how she handles her life as a mother alongside a demanding work schedule, the makeup mogul told Vogue, “Having a great partner is really important. And sharing responsibilities. I’m here working and my son is at home with his dad living his best life. Having that support is very freeing and makes the decision a little bit easier.”