Tyler Perry recalls ‘terrible’ bike accident in Italy

Tyler Perry opened up about painful bike accident in Italy that left him with a broken collarbone and a story he’ll never forget.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the filmmaker recalled how the incident happened while he was shooting the third installment of his Why Did I Get Married? series, Why Did I Get Married Again?, in Lake Como last year.

“I went for a bike ride in Elba and flipped over the handlebars, broke my collarbone, had to have surgery,” Perry explained. “It was terrible.”

The ordeal didn’t end there.

Perry described being rushed to an Italian hospital, where a doctor attempted to reset his collarbone without pain medication.

“This guy, he looks at me, he says, ‘I can fix. I can fix,’” Perry recounted. “And he puts the strap on me, pulls… I screamed so loud, man, I think I woke up everybody in the whole country. It was awful.”

The injury was worse than he realized.

His collarbone had separated in two places.

With no relief offered, Perry admitted he turned to alcohol before flying back to the U.S. for proper surgery.

Kimmel, surprised by Perry’s harsh review of Italian healthcare, joked that his own Italian family rarely went to doctors.

Perry quipped back, “Yeah, but you don’t want to go to the doctor in Italy, that’s the thing. That’s a whole different [thing].” He added with a laugh, “There’s good alcohol to make you think there’s good doctors in Italy.”