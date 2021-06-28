 
Monday Jun 28 2021
Mads Mikkelsen speaks up on Johnny Depp replacement in Fantastic Beasts 3

Mads Mikkelsen’s casting as Gellert Grindelwald for Fantastic Beasts was one full of controversy.

Mikkelsen had replaced Johnny Depp after the latter was embroiled in a libel lawsuit against British tabloid The Sun.

Regarding the strange circumstances Mikkelsen was cast, he spoke to The Sunday Times sharing Depp’s removal.

"I mean, obviously, they were going to do the film, and obviously he was not involved any more. But I didn't have a dog in that fight," he said. 

"And I don't know what happened [in his private life], and I don't know if it was fair, him losing the job, but I just knew that the show was going on, and I would've loved to have talked to him about it if I had the chance, but I just don't know him in that sense."

For the unversed, Depp had lost the libel case against The Sun who branded him as a “wife beater” which referred to his alleged abuse against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Mikkelsen shared that he put all the talk aside and dedicated himself to the role because of how much he loved the script. 

"But they called me and they were obviously in a hurry, and I loved the script and so said yes. And I know it was controversial for many people, but that's just the way it plays out once in a while."

