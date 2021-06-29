Scarlett Johansson discusses emotional association with Natasha Romanoff

It is indeed an emotional juncture for American actress Scarlett Johansson who said goodbye to her well-known character of Natasha Romanoff - a superspy, who is also known as Black Widow.

The 36-year-old actress, however, called the moment "bittersweet" as it is an end of a ten-year association with the iconic character. And, it is sweet in a way that the actress has something up her sleeves with the Marvel family - a new project with which she is dually linked.

"I think it's bittersweet. I've had an incredible decade working with my Marvel family," Scarlett Johansson said while appearing on ABC's Good Morning America on a discussion panel.

"I'm going to miss not seeing them every 18 months or two years, like those kind of milestones I always really look forward to."

Scarlett Johansson is excited to promote her Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Black Widow which has got its release date in July following multiple delays due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. "But I feel really proud of this film and I think it's great to go out on a high note," she noted.

"This movie is so different from any other Marvel film we've done so far, so yeah... like I said, it's bittersweet."

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow is a second film in which Natasha Romanoff has been given a sendoff. Her story is set with the events in the era after Captain America: Civil War.

Scarlett Johansson portrayed Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow for the seventh time after she debuted the character of Black Widow in Iron Man 2 in 2010.



Alongside Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow's cast includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, O-T Fagbenle as Mason and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff.