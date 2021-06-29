Gigi Hadid looks runway ready ahead of her fashion show

Gigi Hadid wowed fans as she stepped out in New York, flaunting her taut tummy in a black sleeveless crop top on Monday.



The 26-year-old supermodel looked runway ready ahead of slaying the catwalk for American fashion designer Marc Jacobs.

Zayn Malik sweetheart was looking drop-dead gorgeous as she showcased her toned arms and flat abs in lace-edged cropped tank top.



The Khai's mom had just arrived at the New York Public Library where she was set to walk her first fashion show since giving birth to her daughter nine months ago.



Bella Hadid's sister cut a model figure as she rocked wide-legged camel-colored embroidered trousers with black sneakers. The supermodel shielded her eyes with stylish sunglasses.

Gigi Hadid elevated her look with several layered gold chain necklaces including one that had a hanging pearl pendant. The Victoria's Secret Angel also carried a small camel leather handbag and her iPhone with a cream-colored blazer draped over her arm.