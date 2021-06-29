 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
By
SHShehzad Hameed

Gigi Hadid looks runway ready ahead of her fashion show

By
SHShehzad Hameed

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

Gigi Hadid looks runway ready ahead of her fashion show

Gigi Hadid wowed fans as she stepped out in New York, flaunting her taut tummy in a black sleeveless crop top on Monday.

The 26-year-old supermodel looked runway ready ahead of slaying the catwalk for American fashion designer Marc Jacobs. 

Zayn Malik sweetheart was looking drop-dead gorgeous as she showcased her toned arms and flat abs in lace-edged cropped tank top.

Gigi Hadid looks runway ready ahead of her fashion show

The Khai's mom had just arrived at the New York Public Library where she was set to walk her first fashion show since giving birth to her daughter nine months ago.

Bella Hadid's sister cut a model figure as she rocked wide-legged camel-colored embroidered trousers with black sneakers. The  supermodel shielded her eyes with stylish sunglasses.

Gigi Hadid elevated her look with several layered gold chain necklaces including one that had a hanging pearl pendant. The Victoria's Secret Angel also carried a small camel leather handbag and her iPhone with a cream-colored blazer draped over her arm.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix announces start of Knives Out 2 filming in Greece

Netflix announces start of Knives Out 2 filming in Greece
Kate Middleton and Prince Charles won't join William and Harry to pay homage to Diana: report

Kate Middleton and Prince Charles won't join William and Harry to pay homage to Diana: report
Britney Spears feels 'relieved' after sharing truth about conservatorship

Britney Spears feels 'relieved' after sharing truth about conservatorship
Cardi B leaves fans awestruck with her new pregnancy shoot snaps

Cardi B leaves fans awestruck with her new pregnancy shoot snaps
Scarlett Johansson discusses emotional association with Natasha Romanoff

Scarlett Johansson discusses emotional association with Natasha Romanoff
Khloe Kardashian reveals her real 'soulmates' after split from Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian reveals her real 'soulmates' after split from Tristan Thompson
Dua Lipa looks unrecognisable as she shares adorable childhood photos

Dua Lipa looks unrecognisable as she shares adorable childhood photos
Billie Eilish graces Rolling Stone cover again

Billie Eilish graces Rolling Stone cover again
Queen preparing for ‘highwire meeting’ with Prince William, Harry

Queen preparing for ‘highwire meeting’ with Prince William, Harry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing ‘scrutiny’ over Spotify deal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing ‘scrutiny’ over Spotify deal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'didn’t want' to give Archie Dumbarton title

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'didn’t want' to give Archie Dumbarton title
Ed Sheeran reveals daughter Lyra’s favorite song from the new album

Ed Sheeran reveals daughter Lyra’s favorite song from the new album

Latest

view all