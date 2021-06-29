Suhana Khan turns a ‘Cat Lady’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turned a ‘Cat Lady’ in her latest Instagram post and fans can’t stop gushing over her.



Suhana, who is an avid social media user and often shares adorable photos and videos to update fans about her life, turned to Facebook-owned app and posted her adorable selfie with a cat in her lap.

She captioned it, "Cat lady".

The 21-year-old declared herself a cat lady to express her love for the animals.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.



The stunning selfie also received love from Alia Bhatt and Suhana's besties Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

Suhana Khan is currently in US completing her studies at New York University.