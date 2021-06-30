 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
By
SHShehzad Hameed

Kanye West's rumoured flame Irina Shayk spices up Instagram with sizzling photoshoot

By
SHShehzad Hameed

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

Kanye Wests rumoured flame Irina Shayk spices up Instagram with sizzling photoshoot

Irina Shayk seemingly teased Kanye West with her new sizzling snaps as she left little to the imagination during her latest styling session at a beach.

The 35-year-model seemed to be impressed of Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian as she appeared with no dress in some of the pics to promote her new shoe collaboration with designer Tamara Mellon.

Shayke, who shares daughter Lea De Seine with ex Bradley Cooper, spiced up Instagram with awe-inspiring photoshoot on Tuesday.

In one of the snaps, the model showed off her killer curves, looking over her shoulder as she modeled the boots in the sand.

Kanye Wests rumoured flame Irina Shayk spices up Instagram with sizzling photoshoot

In other shots, Shayk turned for sideways profile shot as she hugged a tree trunk and gazed directly at the camera. The model crouched low to the ground while showing off the shoes.

Kanye Wests rumoured flame Irina Shayk spices up Instagram with sizzling photoshoot

Shayk's sultry photos come nearly one month after the model was seen with Kanye West in France. Kim Kardashian is reportedly aware of the rapper and Russian model's budding romance for weeks.

Kanye Wests rumoured flame Irina Shayk spices up Instagram with sizzling photoshoot

According to reports, it doesn't bother Kim that Kanye is dating as her only concern is her children. She wants Kanye to be present and spend as much time with them as possible.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk's new romance comes in public eyes few months after Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February after six years of marriage.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry urges young leaders to 'stand up for what you believe in'

Prince Harry urges young leaders to 'stand up for what you believe in'
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas tribute each other on second wedding anniversary

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas tribute each other on second wedding anniversary

Demi Lovato to begin talk show on Roku channel from July

Demi Lovato to begin talk show on Roku channel from July
Kim Kardashian wows in plunging black dress as she ventures out of her hotel in Rome

Kim Kardashian wows in plunging black dress as she ventures out of her hotel in Rome
'Black Widow' screening rolls out the red carpet for London film fans

'Black Widow' screening rolls out the red carpet for London film fans
Hailey Bieber shares stunning snaps from her dreamy trip to Paros with Justin

Hailey Bieber shares stunning snaps from her dreamy trip to Paros with Justin
'SmartLess':Amazon scoops up exclusive rights to celebrity podcast

'SmartLess':Amazon scoops up exclusive rights to celebrity podcast
Dua Lipa reveals interesting thing about her boyfriend Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa reveals interesting thing about her boyfriend Anwar Hadid
Gal Gadot gives birth to third child

Gal Gadot gives birth to third child

Justin Bieber calls wife Hailey Baldwin 'most lovable human'

Justin Bieber calls wife Hailey Baldwin 'most lovable human'
Christina Aguilera extends support to Britney Spears amid conservatorship battle

Christina Aguilera extends support to Britney Spears amid conservatorship battle
Fans demand Ben Affleck's Batman return

Fans demand Ben Affleck's Batman return

Latest

view all