Wednesday Jun 30 2021
Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy's series lands two Emmy nominations

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy takes to Instagram to share the exciting news
Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy's production house SOC Films has been nominated in two Emmy Award categories.

Taking to Instagram, the two-time Academy Award and four-time Emmy winner shared that the international series Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions has been nominated in the categories of 'Outstanding Short Form Daytime Non-Fiction Programme' and 'Outstanding Directing Team for A Single-Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program.'

The five-episode docuseries looks into how political and social leaders around the globe are working for human rights which range from eradicating child marriage in Pakistan to LGBTQ rights in Georgia.

"Super excited to announce that SOC Films @soc_films has been nominated for Two DayTime Emmy Awards for our global series, “FUNDAMENTAL. GENDER JUSTICE. NO EXCEPTIONS”. Proud of the team and wish us good luck!" she wrote. 

"Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions is a global series filmed in five countries, advocating for women who champion other women. It has been nominated in the categories of OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM and OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM."

