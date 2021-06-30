 
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
Ed Sheeran addresses bond with daughter Lyra: ‘I’m so lucky!’

Singer songwriter Ed Sheeran recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his bond with daughter Lyra as well as his absolute ‘luck’ to be blessed with her.

The singer got candid about his feelings towards little Lyra during an appearance on Kannon’s podcast Open House Party and was quoted saying, “I would obviously be super grateful to be able to have any more kids, but I think girls are far superior to boys. As a boy myself, I feel like I can say this.”

He also claimed, “I feel like we were so lucky to be able to have one that I think I would obviously love more. But I think we're so lucky to just have one. So if nothing else happens, I'm so happy, basically.”

Before concluding Sheeran also addressed the lack of judgment fellow parents have regarding his priorities in life and added, “It's weird you say club, because I think that whenever you become a parent you enter into this club that all the other parents are in and everyone understands each other.”

“... My mom will babysit Lyra for the evening and we'll go out for a drink with someone who is also a parent. Then we'll be like, 'Oh, well, we're going to go back now,' and there's no pushback on that. It's just like, 'Yeah, cool, totally understand'.”

