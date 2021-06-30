Dua Lipa addresses ‘Give Us Nothing’ meme struggles

Singer songwriter Dua Lipa recently got candid about her experience with the ‘Give Us Nothing’ meme that pushed her to prove “I can do this and I’m here to stay.”

She told Vanity Fair, “It's one thing when people are mean about you, but you know that you did your best. But it's another thing when people are mean about you and you know that you actually haven't had the opportunity to be the best because you've spread yourself so thinly in trying to do everything at once.”

“You want to show that you're here to stay and you want to show that it's not just about one album or one big song or whatever it is. And then when I come in and I do the performances, they're all going to be amazing. I'm going to prove to people that I can do this and that I'm here to stay.”