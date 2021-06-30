 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa addresses ‘Give Us Nothing’ meme struggles

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

Dua Lipa addresses ‘Give Us Nothing’ meme struggles

Singer songwriter Dua Lipa recently got candid about her experience with the ‘Give Us Nothing’ meme that pushed her to prove “I can do this and I’m here to stay.”

She told Vanity Fair, “It's one thing when people are mean about you, but you know that you did your best. But it's another thing when people are mean about you and you know that you actually haven't had the opportunity to be the best because you've spread yourself so thinly in trying to do everything at once.”

“You want to show that you're here to stay and you want to show that it's not just about one album or one big song or whatever it is. And then when I come in and I do the performances, they're all going to be amazing. I'm going to prove to people that I can do this and that I'm here to stay.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry pictured for the first time since his arrival in London

Prince Harry pictured for the first time since his arrival in London
Court overturns Bill Cosby sexual assault conviction, orders release

Court overturns Bill Cosby sexual assault conviction, orders release
Ertugrul actress graces the cover of Elele magazine

Ertugrul actress graces the cover of Elele magazine

Raj Kaushal, Indian filmmaker and Mandira Bedi's husband, dies at 49

Raj Kaushal, Indian filmmaker and Mandira Bedi's husband, dies at 49
Ed Sheeran addresses bond with daughter Lyra: ‘I’m so lucky!’

Ed Sheeran addresses bond with daughter Lyra: ‘I’m so lucky!’
Kristen Bell reveals the secret to a happy marriage with Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell reveals the secret to a happy marriage with Dax Shepard
Willow Smith opens up about hate her mother Jada Smith got

Willow Smith opens up about hate her mother Jada Smith got

Halsey announces release of fourth studio album

Halsey announces release of fourth studio album
Demi Lovato announces plans to host ‘The Demi Show’

Demi Lovato announces plans to host ‘The Demi Show’
Shakira shares how mother-in-law was part of her life's 'worst mistake'

Shakira shares how mother-in-law was part of her life's 'worst mistake'
Dua Lipa kicks off acting ‘exploration’ after ‘heartbreaking’ world tour cancelation

Dua Lipa kicks off acting ‘exploration’ after ‘heartbreaking’ world tour cancelation
Demi Lovato slays ‘The Kind of Lover I Am’ track

Demi Lovato slays ‘The Kind of Lover I Am’ track

Latest

view all