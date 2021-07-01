 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles spotted getting cozy with Olivia Wilde during a romantic getaway in Italy's Tuscany

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde gave major relationship goals as they were spotted a romantic vacation together in Tuscany on Wednesday.

The stunning lovebirds enjoyed a romantic walk together during a much needed getaway in Rome, looking very much in love in photos taken by fans.

Harry, 27,  and Olivia, 37, were photographed strolling with their arms around each other in the picturesque seaside town of Porto Ercole.

The One Direction star has been seen taking a break on the beach after he finished filming ‘My Policeman’ in London, a source told Page Six.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, 37, seem to be serious about their relationship as they have been spending quality time together since they began dating last October.

