Thursday Jul 01 2021
Prince William and Harry set to begin new era of relationship with the unveiling of Diana statue

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

Prince William and Harry set to begin new era of relationship with the unveiling of Diana statue

All eyes on two princes of UK William and Harry as they are all set to share smiles and hugs at the historic event of the unveiling of their late mother Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace's redesigned Sunken Garden today (July 1).

The event will be Prince William and his younger brother Harry's first appearance together since the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in April.

The two brothers are expected to give a powerful message to the world, on what would have been her mother's 60th birthday, with their loving gestures for each other to shut down the rumours about their relationship.

Prince Harry, who has settled in the US with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and their two children, arrived in the UK last week in order to complete his quarantine ahead of Thursday's event.

On Wednesday, The Duke of Sussex paid surprise visit to children's charity WellChild's awards ceremony for seriously ill children in the UK.

Kensington Palace said the Sunken Garden had been "one of the princess's favourite locations" when she lived there. More than 4,000 flowers have been planted for the garden's redesign, which has taken 1,000 hours to complete.

In addition to the royal brothers, members of Diana's close family are attending the unveiling, according to the Kensington Palace.

