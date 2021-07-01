 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Jul 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Veteran TV actor Anwar Iqbal passes away

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

Renowned TV actor Anwar Iqbal has passed away, a family member confirmed. 

It remains to be known what the cause of death was. 

The actor's funeral prayers will be offered after Isha prayer today.

The actor had been chronically ill for some time and had issued a statement on Saturday requesting his fans to pray for his health as well as respect his privacy during his health struggles. 

"I have been chronically ill for some time and have been getting the best treatment possible under the supervision of Karachi 's best board of doctors."

The veteran television actor and director had achieved fame with his work on hit drama series Shama

He went on to star in Naseem Hijazi's Akhri Chattan in the early 1980s and acted in many Urdu and Sindhi dramas.

He made his directorial debut with drama Ishq Pecha in 1984 and directed some Urdu and Sindhi dramas.

Some of his notable works include Pul Siraat, Rista Anjana Se, and Hina Ki Khushboo.

While he was successful Anwar faced some drawbacks in his career when he produced his first and last Balochi film Hammal O Mahganj as it sparked controversy and was subsequently forced to stop screening.

More From Showbiz:

Hungama 2 trailer out: Priyadarshan and team promise non-stop entertainment

Hungama 2 trailer out: Priyadarshan and team promise non-stop entertainment
'I have never aspired to be Mahira': Sonya Hussyn claps back at Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy

'I have never aspired to be Mahira': Sonya Hussyn claps back at Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy
Alia Bhatt's 'most memorable moment of 2019' features Filmfare, beau Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt's 'most memorable moment of 2019' features Filmfare, beau Ranbir Kapoor
Naseeruddin Shah likely to be discharged from hospital on Friday

Naseeruddin Shah likely to be discharged from hospital on Friday
From Sajal Aly to Syra Yousuf: The inspirational cast of Sinf-e-Aahan showcases 'women of steel'

From Sajal Aly to Syra Yousuf: The inspirational cast of Sinf-e-Aahan showcases 'women of steel'
Farhan Akhtar channels inner boxer in action packed 'Toofan' trailer: Watch here

Farhan Akhtar channels inner boxer in action packed 'Toofan' trailer: Watch here
Ranveer Singh drops jaws in head-to-toe Gucci: See Photos

Ranveer Singh drops jaws in head-to-toe Gucci: See Photos
Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy's series lands two Emmy nominations

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy's series lands two Emmy nominations
Naseeruddin Shah hospitalized for Pneumonia

Naseeruddin Shah hospitalized for Pneumonia
Dilip Kumar hospitalised again

Dilip Kumar hospitalised again
Abhishek Bachchan shares perfect use of social media

Abhishek Bachchan shares perfect use of social media
Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal dies of cardiac arrest

Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal dies of cardiac arrest

Latest

view all