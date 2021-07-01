 
Sources reveal Emma Roberts, Garret Hedlund’s changed relationship dynamic

Sources recently got candid about Emma Roberts and Garret Hedlund’s changed relationship dynamic ever since embracing parenthood.

The claim has been made by a source close to E News and according to their findings, “Emma and Garrett are in a much better place since welcoming their son.”

“He has really stepped it up and is a great dad to Rhodes. It was a huge adjustment for both of them at first, but they have been a great team and have worked through all the ups and downs together.”

