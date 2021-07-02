 
Friday Jul 02 2021
Screenwriter Asma Nabeel passes away after long battle with cancer

A number of eminent stars came forth condoling Asma Nabeel's tragic death

Renowned Pakistani screenwriter, producer and poet Asma Nabeel passed away on Thursday. The Khaani writer lost her battle to cancer after a prolonged illness in Karachi. 

“With a heavy heart I have to break this news that my bhabhi, Asma Nabeel, is no longer with us,” a post on Asma’s Facebook account read.

After the tragic news, a number of eminent stars came forth to condole Asma's death.

"Inna lillahe waina elahe rajaoon, its really heartbreaking to know that she is no more with us Broken heart… asma nabeel you left the world too soon ..brave woman , May Allah rest your soul in heaven . Aameen," Aijaz Aslam wrote. 

Meanwhile, Feroze Khan tweeted, "Asma Nabeel loses her battle against cancer but certainly won a better place up there. May her soul rest in peace."

Veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui said, "Asma Nabeel, you warrior! Gone too soon. We were to witness your exceptionally written dramas many times over.”

Calling the famed producer a brave warrior, Samina Peerzada said, "Asma Nabeel a cancer warrior a brave heart and a kind soul will be missed for her work that she yet had to create. She wrote KHAANi and many more. RIP dear soul."

Asma's prominent drama serials include Khuda Mera Bhi Hai and Damsa along with various others. 

