 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Jul 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt turns producer, begins shooting of her first film

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 03, 2021

Alia Bhatt turns producer, begins shooting of her first film
Alia Bhatt turns producer, begins shooting of her first film

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has begun shooting for film Darlings, her first movie as producer, saying she "reached set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late."

Taking to Instagram, the Gully Boy actress posted her stunning photos from the sets of the film and said, “day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor)."

“I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late!”

Alia continued, “I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care’ followed by heart emoticon.

“P.S - wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors @itsvijayvarma @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew).”

Alia, who recently wrapped shooting of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi as an actor, had announced her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions in February.


More From Showbiz:

Aamir Khan's marriage with Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao both lasted for 16 years

Aamir Khan's marriage with Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao both lasted for 16 years
Here is what Fatima Sana Shaikh had said about romance rumours with Aamir Khan

Here is what Fatima Sana Shaikh had said about romance rumours with Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan sparks romance rumours with Fatima Sana Shaikh after Kiran Rao divorce

Aamir Khan sparks romance rumours with Fatima Sana Shaikh after Kiran Rao divorce
Ayeza Khan pays rich tribute to Madam Noor Jehan

Ayeza Khan pays rich tribute to Madam Noor Jehan
Khuda Aur Mohabbat OST breaks records with 106 million views: Watch Here

Khuda Aur Mohabbat OST breaks records with 106 million views: Watch Here
Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 years of marriage

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 years of marriage
Priyanka Chopra returns to UK after US visit

Priyanka Chopra returns to UK after US visit
Toofan's first track 'Todun Taak' out now: Watch here

Toofan's first track 'Todun Taak' out now: Watch here
Yami Gautam summoned by authorities for alleged money laundering

Yami Gautam summoned by authorities for alleged money laundering

Varun Dhawan makes Avengers star Chris Pratt dance on Tan Tana Tan: Watch here

Varun Dhawan makes Avengers star Chris Pratt dance on Tan Tana Tan: Watch here
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli take up the bat balance challenge: Who does it better?

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli take up the bat balance challenge: Who does it better?
Screenwriter Asma Nabeel passes away after long battle with cancer

Screenwriter Asma Nabeel passes away after long battle with cancer

Latest

view all