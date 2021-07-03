Alia Bhatt turns producer, begins shooting of her first film

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has begun shooting for film Darlings, her first movie as producer, saying she "reached set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late."

Taking to Instagram, the Gully Boy actress posted her stunning photos from the sets of the film and said, “day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor)."

“I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late!”

Alia continued, “I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care’ followed by heart emoticon.



“P.S - wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors @itsvijayvarma @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew).”

Alia, who recently wrapped shooting of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi as an actor, had announced her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions in February.



