Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta each played roles in Aamir Khan's films

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has announced his second divorce on July 3, 2021 with wife Kiran Rao.

The actor, who was earlier married to Reena Dutta for sixteen years, has three children altogether.

Incidentally, both of his wives also got to play cameos in his films.

Reena Dutta in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Many do not know but Aamir's first wife Reena played a cameo during his first big break Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The mother-of-two appeared for a short scene in the song Papa Kehta Hai. At that time, both Aamir and Reena were married to each other but did not officially announce the wedding.

Kiran Rao in Dil Chahta Hai

Interestingly, second wife Kiran also got to play a brief role in one of Aamir's later films titled Dil Chahta Hai(2001). It is speculated that she was already dating Aamir at that time.

