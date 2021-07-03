When Aamir Khan admitted Salman Khan helped him get through his first divorce

Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao on Saturday announced to part their ways after 16 years of marriage. The couple share a son Azad who they will nurture and raise together.

The news of their separation came as shock to Aamr Khan fans and the India media which has already started speculating about the reason behind the divorce.

While media is focusing on Khan's split with his wife, it has also written about how the Bollywood A-lister went through divorce with his first wife Reena Dutta.

Quoting Aamir Khan from his interview with Karan Johar, Hindustan Times wrote that Salman Khan helped the " 3 Idiots" star get through his first divorce.

In the same interview, Aamir admitted that he was not fond of the "Bharat" star and had a bad experience working with Saman in "Andaz Apna Apna."

He said, "I found him rude and inconsiderate. After tasting the experience of working with him I just wanted to stay away from Salman."

Aamir Khan said, "Salman walked into my life when I was at my lowest. I had gone through a divorce with my wife. But later we bumped into each other and he expressed his wish to meet me. We met again and drank together and we connected. And it began as a genuine friendship and it has only grown."