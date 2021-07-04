 
Sunday Jul 04 2021
Kelly Clarkson is requesting to be declared legally single

Sunday Jul 04, 2021

Songstress Kelly Clarkson is looking to be declared legally single as she moves ahead with finalizing divorce with Brandon Blackstock.

The Breakaway singer and her attorney filed documents, which were obtained by Us Weekly, where she moved for a separate trial that would declare her legally single and terminate her marital status.

According to a notice from the court, Clarkson and her ex-husband are expected to come face to face to settle the issues that are still pending in their divorce.

The singer filed for a divorce from Blackstock last year in June, ending their seven years of marriage. 

