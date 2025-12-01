‘DWTS' pro Emma Slater reveals surprising crossover for next season

Emma Slater, the British-American professional dancer, first appeared on Dancing with the Stars on season 17.

In the latest season, Slater was eliminated in week nine with partner Andy Ritcher.

For the next season, she has already pitched her dream celebrity partner.

In her TikTok video, she shared that she would like to share the stage with The Rehearsal Nathan Fielder, which she thinks could be a crossover with his HBO simulation docu-comedy.

“I know who I want to dance with next season on Dancing with the Stars, and that is Nathan Fielder, of the genius that is The Rehearsal and Nathan for You,” she said.

Slater called him a “national treasure” and emphasised on how he “would be amazing on Dancing with the Stars.”

Slater added, “I have no idea if he can dance, and if I was to guess, I’d say he possibly can’t, sorry Nathan if you’re watching, maybe you can, but if I was to take a wild guess, I would say that he wasn’t the most natural dancer, but we would have the best time and I’m obsessed with him. So, Nathan Fielder, I’m calling you out.”

The finale of Dancing with the Stars was a three-hour special show on ABC, featuring five couples performing three competitive rounds.

The winners, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, were decided by a mix of judges’ scores from Carrie Ann Inabe, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.