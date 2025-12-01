 
Vanessa Hudgens shares postpartum update after welcoming second child

The 'High School Musical' star recently gave birth to her second baby with husband Cole Tucker

December 01, 2025

Vanessa Hudgens has yet to reveal the name, sex, and date of birth of her second child
Vanessa Hudgens is settling into life as a mom of two just fine.

In a new Instagram update shared one day after giving birth, the High School Musical alum revealed she’s happily embracing a low-key postpartum routine after welcoming her second child with her husband Cole Tucker. And according to the new mom-of-two, comfort is the only thing on the schedule.

Sharing a selfie to her Instagram Stories on November 30, she wrote, “Home in pjs all day is the vibe.”

The update came just 24 hours after she announced the birth of her second child, though she has yet to reveal their name, sex, and date of birth.

“Well…. I did it. Had another baby!!!” she wrote in her November 29th birth announcement, sharing a photo from the hospital. “What a wild ride labor is. Big shout out to all the moms. It’s truly incredible what our bodies can do.”

She later added a candid detail from delivery, revealing via her Instagram Stories that she burst a blood vessel during labour. “Labor: Poppin out babies and blood vessels lol,” she joked, posting a selfie that showed the injury.

Hudgens revealed her second pregnancy in July, writing “Round two!!!!” alongside photos of her and Tucker cradling her bump.

The couple met in 2020 during a Zoom meditation session, married in December 2023, and welcomed their first child — a son — in July 2024.

