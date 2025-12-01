Gordon Ramsay, Marcus Wareing spotted dinning together after years of bad blood

Gordon Ramsay radiated positivity as he was spotted with his former protégé Marcus Wareing while they headed out to dinner together over the weekend.

The chef, 59, and his wife Tana enjoyed meal with Marcus, 55, and his wife Jane at Dorian restaurant in Notting Hall.

The timing is significant, as the pair were seen together after ending their long-running feud earlier this year.

The Ramsay outing comes amid an ongoing clash with their daughter Holly's in-laws ahead of her Christmas wedding to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty.

Despite the intense drama, Gordon has been spending time with Marcus again.

For the night out, Gordon looked dapper in a grey jacket as he held hands with Tana, 51, who appeared effortlessly stylish in a black outfit.

For the unversed, the pair previously clashed while working at Gordon's swanky London restaurant Aubergine.

Their feud remained in spotlight for more than 16 years and became very public, and 'nasty.'

However, the pair surprised fans in February when both stars posted a photograph together in a mystery kitchen on social media.

Wareing said:' It's been a long time coming,' While Ramsay wrote: 'Dinner with friends.'

The reconciliation move stunned the restaurant world, given Wareing had once said he hoped he would never have to speak to Ramsay 'for the rest of my life.'

The chefs share an interesting history, as they were once so close that Ramsay served as best man at Wareing's wedding in 2000 and is godfather to his eldest child.

They worked together for about 15 years and opened their joint venture, Petrus in 1999.

However, tensions rose when Wareing wanted to go solo and take over the lease at London's Berkeley Hotel in 2008, sparking a legal fight.

In the end, Ramsay kept the Petrus name while Wareing opened his own restaurant at The Berkeley.